Henderson scores 34 as UC Riverside downs Grambling 83-74

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Henderson’s 34 points led UC Riverside over Grambling 83-74 on Monday.

Henderson added six rebounds for the Highlanders (4-3). De’Undrae Perteete Jr. scored 19 points, going 5 of 7 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Osiris Grady shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Tigers (3-4) were led in scoring by Rickey Ballard, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Antonio Munoz added 16 points for Grambling. Jimel Lane had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

