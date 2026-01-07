Bennett scores 20 in Dayton’s 79-72 win against George Washington

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to help Dayton defeat George Washington 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Bennett shot 4 of 20 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Flyers (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Keonte Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Derkack finished with 13 points.

Tre Dinkins finished with 24 points and two steals for the Revolutionaries (11-5, 2-1). George Washington also got 14 points from Garrett Johnson. Tyrone Marshall finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and Dayton went into the break trailing 35-30.

By The Associated Press