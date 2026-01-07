Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bennett scores 20 in Dayton’s 79-72 win against George Washington

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half to help Dayton defeat George Washington 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Bennett shot 4 of 20 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Flyers (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Keonte Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Derkack finished with 13 points.

Tre Dinkins finished with 24 points and two steals for the Revolutionaries (11-5, 2-1). George Washington also got 14 points from Garrett Johnson. Tyrone Marshall finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and Dayton went into the break trailing 35-30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.