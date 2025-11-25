Skip to main content
Pratt scores 14 as Stony Brook downs Bethune-Cookman 61-54

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Erik Pratt’s 14 points helped Stony Brook defeat Bethune-Cookman 61-54 on Tuesday.

Pratt also added eight rebounds for the Seawolves (5-2). Ethan Simmon scored 13 points while shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Collin O’Connor shot 5 for 9 to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (2-5) were led in scoring by Quentin Heady, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Daniel Rouzan added 10 points.

Pratt scored nine points in the first half and Stony Brook went into the break trailing 30-19. Simmon led the way with 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

