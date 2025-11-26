Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
48.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UAB knocks off UTEP 75-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Meyer had 21 points in UAB’s 75-59 win over UTEP on Tuesday.

Meyer also contributed five rebounds for the Blazers (6-2). Chance Westry scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Evan Chatman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Jones led the Miners (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two blocks. Kaseem Watson added 13 points.

UAB took the lead with 8:39 left in the first half and did not trail again. Chatman led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-34 at the break. UAB pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half. Meyer led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.