Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hunter’s 19 lead Central Arkansas past Eastern Illinois 81-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Eastern Illinois 81-60 on Tuesday.

Hunter went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bears (3-4). Ty Robinson scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Javion Guy-King had 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Zion Fruster finished with 21 points for the Panthers (2-4). Eastern Illinois also got 11 points and two steals from Terry McMorris. Kooper Jacobi finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.