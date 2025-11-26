Skip to main content
Stevenson and North Texas secure 79-71 OT win over Eastern Washington

By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored a career-high 26 points, including 11 in the overtime, and North Texas knocked off Eastern Washington 79-71 on Tuesday.

Stevenson had six rebounds for the Mean Green (5-2). Reece Robinson scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8. Dylan Arnett shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Eagles (1-6) were led in scoring by Alton Hamilton IV, who finished with 16 points. Isaiah Moses added 14 points and four assists for Eastern Washington. Kiree Huie also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Stevenson scored their 11 overtime points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Robinson made two free throws with nine seconds left to tie the game at 65 in regulation and send the game into overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

