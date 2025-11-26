Skip to main content
Deniusas has 14 in UT Martin’s 75-50 win against Brescia

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas scored 14 points as UT Martin beat Brescia 75-50 on Tuesday.

Deniusas also contributed five rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-2). Andrija Bukumirovic scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Ty Price shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bearcats were led by Jaunte Jenkins, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Israel Momodu added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists for Brescia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

