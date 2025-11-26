Skip to main content
Jackson and Murray State knock off George Washington 96-95

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Javon Jackson scored the game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds remaining and racked up 24 points to lead Murray State past George Washington 96-95 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Jackson shot 10 for 20 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Racers (5-3). Roman Domon scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Fredrick King had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line. Mathis Courbon also scored 10 points.

Rafael Castro led the Revolutionaries (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Garrett Johnson added 17 points for George Washington. Christian Jones also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

