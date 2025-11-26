Jackson and Murray State knock off George Washington 96-95

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Javon Jackson scored the game-winning layup with 1.2 seconds remaining and racked up 24 points to lead Murray State past George Washington 96-95 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Jackson shot 10 for 20 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Racers (5-3). Roman Domon scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Fredrick King had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line. Mathis Courbon also scored 10 points.

Rafael Castro led the Revolutionaries (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Garrett Johnson added 17 points for George Washington. Christian Jones also put up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press