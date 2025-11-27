UNC Wilmington beats SE Louisiana 70-57

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Hodge’s 14 points and 10 rebounds helped UNC Wilmington defeat SE Louisiana 70-57 on Wednesday.

Christian May scored 13 points for the Seahawks (5-1). Madison Durr and Greedy Williams each finished with 12 points.

The Lions (1-5) were led in scoring by Jeremy Elyzee, who finished with 21 points. SE Louisiana also got seven points from Isaiah Gaines and Jalen Forrest.

Williams scored seven points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 33-27. UNC Wilmington later used a 7-0 run to erase a two-point deficit and that it a 49-44 lead with 9:43 left in the half. May scored 11 second-half points.

