Rhode Island secures 90-75 win against Temple

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonah Hinton’s 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Temple 90-75 in a consolation game of the ESPN Events Invitational Adventure Bracket on Wednesday.

Hinton shot 8 for 11, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Rams (6-2). Tyler Cochran scored 20 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Jahmere Tripp shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Owls (4-3) were led in scoring by AJ Smith, who finished with 18 points. Temple also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Derrian Ford. Masiah Gilyard finished with 11 points.

The game was close heading into the half, as Rhode Island held a two-point lead, 41-39. Hinton paced their team in scoring through the first half with 14 points. Rhode Island took a nine-point lead in the second half thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. Hinton led the Rams in second-half scoring with 11 points.

