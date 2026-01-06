Skip to main content
Benson scores 17 in New Orleans’ 83-73 win over East Texas A&M

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 17 points, MJ Thomas had 12 points and 19 rebounds, and New Orleans beat East Texas A&M 83-73 on Monday night.

Benson shot 3 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (6-10, 3-3 Southland Conference). Enzo Boudouma had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Ronnie Harrison Jr. finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (6-10, 1-5). Damian Garcia added 18 points for East Texas A&M. Vinny Sigona also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

