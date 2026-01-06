Skip to main content
Searles scores 18 as Nicholls State takes down Northwestern State 74-72

By AP News

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Searles had 18 points in Nicholls State’s 74-72 win over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Searles also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland Conference). Jalik Dunkley scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jalin Rice shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Micah Thomas finished with 29 points for the Demons (4-11, 2-4). Willie Williams added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Northwestern State. Izzy Miles also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

