Searles scores 18 as Nicholls State takes down Northwestern State 74-72

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Searles had 18 points in Nicholls State’s 74-72 win over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Searles also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland Conference). Jalik Dunkley scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jalin Rice shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Micah Thomas finished with 29 points for the Demons (4-11, 2-4). Willie Williams added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Northwestern State. Izzy Miles also had 14 points.

