Oklahoma’s dominant win over Coppin State: Williams scores 21, Beers gets 50th double-double

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sahara Williams scored 21 points, Raegan Beers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 50th career double-double, and No. 9 Oklahoma coasted to a 100-46 win over Coppin State in the Coconut Hoops tournament on Friday night.

Zya Vann, who had a career-high seven steals, scored 16 points as all five Sooners’ starters scored in double figures. Oklahoma (6-1) got 14 points from Aaliyah Chavez and 12 from Payton Verhulst.

Beers had her fourth-straight double-double and fifth this season.

Paris McBride scored 17 points and Khila Morris added 13 for the Eagles (1-6), who have also played Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee this season.

Oklahoma had a 52-8 margin in points in the paint, 28-2 in second-chance points and 22-2 in fast-break points. The Sooners have won five straight games by at least 25 points, averaging better than 90 points per contest.

Coppin State shot 23% (12 of 53), was outrebounded 51-32 and had 28 turnovers that were turned into 36 points.

Vann scored the first seven points of the game and after a Coppin State basket Chavez scored the next seven. The Eagles got a 3-pointer and then Williams hit a 3 and converted a three-point play and Vann scored to make it 22-5 after one quarter.

Oklahoma had a 14-1 run in the second quarter and a 12-0 run in both the third and fourth.

Up next

Oklahoma plays Florida State on Sunday for the title.

Coppin State meets Missouri State in the consolation game.

