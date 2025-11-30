Skip to main content
Ethan Potter scores 26 and Utah Tech wins 77-69 over UC Riverside

By AP News

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 victory against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Potter shot 11 of 19 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Trailblazers (5-5). Noah Bolanga scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Madiba Owona went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Osiris Grady finished with 17 points and three blocks for the Highlanders (4-4). Andrew Henderson added 16 points for UC Riverside. Marqui Worthy had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

