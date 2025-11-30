Ethan Potter scores 26 and Utah Tech wins 77-69 over UC Riverside

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 victory against UC Riverside on Saturday.

Potter shot 11 of 19 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Trailblazers (5-5). Noah Bolanga scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Madiba Owona went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Osiris Grady finished with 17 points and three blocks for the Highlanders (4-4). Andrew Henderson added 16 points for UC Riverside. Marqui Worthy had 10 points.

