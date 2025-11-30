Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Colgate knocks off Fordham 72-62 at Northern Classic

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko’s 16 points helped Colgate defeat Fordham 72-62 on Sunday at the Northern Classic.

Alekseyenko had eight rebounds for the Raiders (5-4). Josh Ahayere added 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Kyle Carlesimo went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Abass Bodija led the Rams (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Christian Henry added 11 points and eight assists for Fordham. Dejour Reaves also had 11 points.

Colgate took the lead for good almost 4 1/2 minutes into the game and led 30-17 at halftime, with Alekseyenko racking up 10 points. Colgate turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 59-43 lead with 9:37 left in the half. Ahayere scored 12 second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.