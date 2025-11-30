Colgate knocks off Fordham 72-62 at Northern Classic

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko’s 16 points helped Colgate defeat Fordham 72-62 on Sunday at the Northern Classic.

Alekseyenko had eight rebounds for the Raiders (5-4). Josh Ahayere added 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Kyle Carlesimo went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Abass Bodija led the Rams (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Christian Henry added 11 points and eight assists for Fordham. Dejour Reaves also had 11 points.

Colgate took the lead for good almost 4 1/2 minutes into the game and led 30-17 at halftime, with Alekseyenko racking up 10 points. Colgate turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 59-43 lead with 9:37 left in the half. Ahayere scored 12 second-half points in the win.

