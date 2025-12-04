Kinziger has 21 in Illinois State’s 89-78 victory against Eastern Kentucky

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 21 points in Illinois State’s 89-78 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

Kinziger also contributed five assists and three steals for the Redbirds (7-2). Ty Pence added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mason Klabo also scored 17 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Redbirds.

The Colonels (1-7) were led by Juan Cranford Jr., who recorded 17 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Jayden Harris. The loss was the Colonels’ seventh in a row.

Illinois State took the lead for good with 10:07 to go in the first half. The score was 49-41 at halftime, with Pence racking up 13 points. Illinois State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 62-44 with 15:45 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press