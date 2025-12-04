Oregon State takes down Vermont 80-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake II had 18 points in Oregon State’s 80-58 win over Vermont on Wednesday night.

Lake added five rebounds for the Beavers (4-5). Dez White scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Malcolm Christie finished with 12 points. The Beavers ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The Catamounts (5-5) were led by Gus Yalden, who posted 16 points. Ben Johnson added 12 points for Vermont.

Lake scored eight points in the first half to help put the Beavers up 42-24 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press