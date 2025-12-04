Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
38.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Berry scores 17 off the bench, Memphis defeats New Orleans 86-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Quante Berry scored 17 points off of the bench to lead Memphis past New Orleans 86-70 on Wednesday.

Simon Majok and Julius Thedford each added 13 points for the Tigers (3-4). Majok scored 10 second-half points.

TJ Cope finished with 21 points for the Privateers (3-6). Jakevion Buckley added 14 points and two steals for New Orleans. MJ Thomas also put up 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Memphis led 48-28 at halftime, with Thedford racking up 13 points. Memphis extended its lead to 80-60 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.