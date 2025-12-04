Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
38.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnston scores 19 as Richmond knocks off Belmont 84-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Johnston scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help Richmond beat Belmont 84-76 on Wednesday night.

Johnston shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Spiders (7-1). David Thomas scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). AJ Lopez shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and finished with 15 points.

The Bruins (8-1) were led by Nic McClain, who posted 19 points, five assists and two steals. Jack Smiley and Tyler Lundblade had 10 points. The Bruins broke an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

Thomas scored 12 points in the first half and Richmond went into halftime trailing 43-41.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.