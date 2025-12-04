Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Montana State secures 82-74 win against St. Thomas-Minnesota

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick McMahon’s 24 points helped Montana State defeat St. Thomas-Minnesota 82-74 on Wednesday.

McMahon had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (4-5). Jed Miller scored 18 points. Seth Amunrud went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Tommies (6-4) were led in scoring by Nick Janowski, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Minessale added 13 points, four assists and three steals for St. Thomas. Austin Herro also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.