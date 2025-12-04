Montana State secures 82-74 win against St. Thomas-Minnesota

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick McMahon’s 24 points helped Montana State defeat St. Thomas-Minnesota 82-74 on Wednesday.

McMahon had seven rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (4-5). Jed Miller scored 18 points. Seth Amunrud went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Tommies (6-4) were led in scoring by Nick Janowski, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Minessale added 13 points, four assists and three steals for St. Thomas. Austin Herro also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press