Westry scores 17 as UAB beats Drake 74-69

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chance Westry’s 17 points off the bench helped UAB to a 74-69 victory over Drake on Friday.

Westry shot 6 for 11 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Blazers (7-3). Ahmad Robinson shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, to add 16 points. KyeRon Lindsay shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (6-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Quinn, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Carr added eight points and three blocks for Drake.

Robinson put up seven points in the first half for UAB, who led 33-32 at the break. UAB used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 48-44 with 12:32 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Westry scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press