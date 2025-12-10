Garry’s 15 lead South Dakota State past Ball State 68-64

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kalen Garry’s 15 points helped South Dakota State defeat Ball State 68-64 on Tuesday.

Garry added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Jackrabbits (6-5). Damon Wilkinson scored 14 points (7 of 12 from the field) and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Matthew Mors went 4 of 4 shooting to finish with 10 points, while grabbing six rebounds.

Joey Hart led the way for the Cardinals (3-7) with 18 points. Ball State also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Kayden Fish. Davion Hill also had 10 points.

Garry scored 11 points in the first half and South Dakota State went into halftime trailing 40-39. South Dakota State used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 53-53 tie and take the lead at 62-53 with 8:49 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Jaden Jackson scored seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press