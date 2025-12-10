Lindenwood defeats Culver-Stockton 110-44

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell’s 17 points helped Lindenwood defeat Culver-Stockton 110-44 on Tuesday.

Futrell went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Lions (6-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams finished 6 of 6 from the field to add 15 points. Milos Nenadic shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kamren Wires led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Damar Jenkins added nine points and two steals for Culver-Stockton. Harrison Lewis finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press