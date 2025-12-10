Skip to main content
Lindenwood defeats Culver-Stockton 110-44

By AP News

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell’s 17 points helped Lindenwood defeat Culver-Stockton 110-44 on Tuesday.

Futrell went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Lions (6-4, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams finished 6 of 6 from the field to add 15 points. Milos Nenadic shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kamren Wires led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Damar Jenkins added nine points and two steals for Culver-Stockton. Harrison Lewis finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

