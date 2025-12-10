Temple takes down Georgian Court 103-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derrian Ford’s 18 points helped Temple defeat Georgian Court 103-57 on Tuesday.

Ford shot 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Owls (5-5). Aiden Tobiason scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and 4 for 5 from the line. Gavin Griffiths had 14 points and went 6 of 12 from the field.

Jaycen Santucci led the way for the Lions with 11 points. Anthony Rivera added 10 points, five assists and two steals for Georgian Court, and Cameron Edmonds had 10 points.

Temple took the lead with 19:11 left in the first half and did not trail again. Tobiason led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-24 at the break. Temple extended its lead to 87-47 during the second half, fueled by a 20-0 scoring run. Cam Wallace scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

