Blair scores 16, Alexander adds 15 to help No. 25 Michigan St. women beat DePaul 90-46

CHICAGO (AP) — Kennedy Blair scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Isaline Alexander made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 15 points, and No. 25 Michigan State beat DePaul 90-46 on Sunday.

Blair hit 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and five assists. Grace VanSlooten added 14 points, Rashunda Jones 13 and Jalyn Brown scored 11 for Michigan State (9-1).

Shakara McCline scored 12 points for DePaul (3-9), which beat UMass-Lowell 78-48 last time out to snap a five-game skid.

Brown scored the final seven points in a 21-4 run that gave Michigan State a 13-point lead with 90 seconds left in the first quarter. Kate Novic scored in the paint to trim the Blue Demons deficit to 21-13 going into the second, but Blair made a basket that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 8:37 left in the first half and sparked a 12-4 run. Brown made a layup to cap the spurt that made it 33-16 with 4:45 until halftime.

The Spartans shot 59% (19 of 32) from the field, while DePaul made 10 of 31 (32%), in the first half and took a 22-point lead into the intermission. Michigan State opened the third quarter with a 16-5 run — which included 10 points by VanSlooten — to make it 64-29 with 2:42 left until the fourth.

Up next

Michigan State: The Spartans play next Sunday against Indiana State at the Cherokee Invitational in Cherokee, North Carolina.

DePaul: The Blue Demons play Wednesday at UIC.

