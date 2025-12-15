Skip to main content
Samford earns 106-51 win over Bryan

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 19 points in Samford’s 106-51 win against Bryan on Monday.

Booth finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (6-6). Dylan Faulkner added 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Cade Norris shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jerry Taylor Jr. led the Lions in scoring, finishing with nine points. Izaiha Bredwood added eight points for Bryan. Chris Alford also had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

