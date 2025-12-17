Skip to main content
Kareem Thomas scores 24 to lead Dartmouth over Holy Cross 89-64

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Kareem Thomas’ 24 points helped Dartmouth defeat Holy Cross 89-64 on Tuesday.

Thomas shot 9 for 13 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (5-5). Jayden Williams added 18 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Crusaders (5-7) were led by Tyler Boston, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Joe Nugent added 13 points for Holy Cross. Aidan Richard also had 11 points.

Dartmouth took the lead for good with 5:32 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-26 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 12 points. Dartmouth pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 29 points. They outscored Holy Cross by 16 points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

