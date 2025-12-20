Skip to main content
Riley’s 18, Barnstable’s game-winner lead Tulsa over Western Kentucky, 82-81

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tylen Riley scored 18 points to lead Tulsa and Miles Barnstable knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Golden Hurricane knocked off Western Kentucky 82-81 on Friday.

Riley shot 5 of 10 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (11-1). Ade Popoola scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. David Green added 12 points.

The Golden Hurricane picked up their eighth straight win.

Grant Newell finished with 28 points and nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers (7-4). Armelo Boone added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals off the bench. Teagan Moore also put up 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Riley scored eight points in the first half and Tulsa went into halftime trailing 37-30. Barnstable scored all 12 of his points for Tulsa in the second half, including the winner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

