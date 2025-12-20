Skip to main content
Bell, Camden lead Cal to blowout win over Morgan State 97-50

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calfif. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 28 scored and John Camden scored 23 points and California beat Morgan State 97-50 on Friday night.

Cal built an 18-7 lead and never trailed.

Semetri Carr scored 17 points and Lee Dort added 12 for Cal (11-1).

Christian Oliver scored 14 points and Rob Lawson 11 for Morgan State (2-9).

