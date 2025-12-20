Clark, Dent fill the stat sheet disposing of Cal Poly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 30 points and Donovan Dent scored 16 points, distributed 11 assists, collected five steals and never turned it over and UCLA beat Cal Poly 108-87 Friday night.

Tyler Bilodea scored 24 points for the Bruins on 7-for-9 shooting. Reserve Jamar Brown scored 14 points. Eric Dailey Jr. scored 10 points for UCLA (9-3).

Cayden Ward scored 21 points for Cal Poly (5-8), Peter Bandelj 17, Hamad Mousa 14 and reserve Kieran Elliott 13 for Cal Poly.

Cal Poly led 45-43 at halftime before the Bruins rallied after the break scoring 65 points.

The Bruins ran their all-time record against Cal Poly to 7-1.

Up Next

Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Sunday.

UCLA hosts UC Riverside on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball