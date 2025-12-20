Jamison pours in 30 points to lead Norfolk State past Jackson State 82-72

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Elijah Jamison scored 30 points to Norfolk State past Jackson State 82-72 on Friday.

Jamison was ruthlessly efficient, shooting 8 for 10 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (5-8). Anthony McComb III scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Adrean Newton finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points and seven assists.

Daeshun Ruffin led the way for the Tigers (1-11) with 25 points and six assists. Jayme Mitchell added 19 points and six rebounds for Jackson State. Dorian McMillian also recorded 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Spartans took a 42-29 lead into the first half after a 20-4 run over a seven-minute stretch in the first half. Their lead ballooned to 22 after a 10-0 run in the second half.

