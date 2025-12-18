Skip to main content
Swartz scores 27 points, Creighton downs Xavier 98-57

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Austin Swartz scored 27 points as Creighton beat Xavier 98-57 on Wednesday in a Big East Conference opener.

Swartz added seven rebounds for the Bluejays (6-5, 1-0). Nik Graves scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Jasen Green had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

The Musketeers (8-4, 0-1) were led by Malik Moore, who posted 14 points. Roddie Anderson III added 12 points and two steals for Xavier. Pape N’Diaye had 10 points and two blocks. The loss broke the Musketeers’ five-game winning streak.

Creighton took the lead for good with 14:59 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-22 at halftime, with Swartz racking up 13 points. Creighton pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 32-point lead to 41 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

