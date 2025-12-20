Skip to main content
Miles, McCray V, Wiggins combine for 44, lead Florida State 96-49 past Mississippi Valley State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Miles, Robert McCray V, and Chauncey Wiggins combined for 44 points as Florida State rolled 96-49 past Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

Wiggins led with 16 points off the bench, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 5 from behind the arc for the Seminoles (6-6). Miles had 15 points and went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. McCray had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with a game-high seven assists.

McCray — whose 17 assists against Alcorn State are the most by any player in a game this season — entered this game eighth in the country with 75 assists. It’s the sixth time this season he’s tallied seven or more assists.

Michael James led the Delta Devils (1-11) with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting. X’Zaevion Barnett added 11 for the Delta Devils, who shot 36% (17 of 47) from the field and 17% (3 of 18) from 3-point territory. They allowed 31 points off 25 turnovers.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 54-17 first half lead, closing on a 15-2 run. It was a far more competitive second half, with the Delta Devils going on a 9-2 run early in the half before fizzling out offensively.

