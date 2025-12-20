Panov scores 16 in Drexel’s 75-67 victory against Mount St. Mary’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Victor Panov had 16 points in Drexel’s 75-67 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

Panov had seven rebounds for the Dragons (5-7). Shane Blakeney added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six assists and six steals. Kevon Vanderhorst shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Mountaineers (3-9, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were led by Xavier Lipscomb, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Mount St. Mary’s also got 14 points and two steals from Trey Deveaux. Arlandus Keyes had 12 points and two steals.

Drexel took the lead for good with 9:12 to go in the first half. Drexel used an 11-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 53-35 with 12:15 left in the half before finishing off the win.

