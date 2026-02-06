CSU Fullerton secures 78-72 victory over UC Riverside

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward had 18 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-72 win against UC Riverside on Thursday.

Ward added nine rebounds and three steals for the Titans (11-13, 6-6 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro added 11 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Kendrick De Luna had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

The Highlanders (8-16, 3-9) were led in scoring by Andrew Henderson, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Marqui Worthy added 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

By The Associated Press