Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hughes’ 32 lead CSU Northridge over Cal Poly 97-96

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 32 points as CSU Northridge beat Cal Poly 97-96 on Thursday night.

Hughes shot 12 of 20 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Matadors (14-10, 7-5 Big West Conference). Mahmoud Fofana scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Jordan Brinson had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Hamad Mousa finished with 33 points for the Mustangs (9-15, 5-7). Peter Bandelj added 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Cal Poly. Guzman Vasilic also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.