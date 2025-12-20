Van Pelt, Waring lead Grand View to its 2nd straight NAIA championship, 22-16 over Keiser

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dalten Van Pelt rushed for 144 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, Jackson Waring threw a tiebreaking TD pass, and undefeated Grand View (Iowa) beat Keiser (Florida) 22-16 on Saturday for its second straight NAIA championship.

Grand View (14-0) defeated Keiser (12-1) in last year’s title game 35-7. In their only other meeting, Keiser beat Grand View in a semifinal in 2022 before losing in the championship game.

Tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, Waring, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year, threw a 40-yard pass to Corey Phillips to regain the lead in the fourth quarter. Cory Wood later extended the lead with his third field goal.

Dorian Hall kicked his third field goal with two seconds left, and Keiser recovered the onside kick before an incomplete pass ended the game.

Keiser led 3-0 after the first quarter, then the Vikings responded with two field goals and Van Pelt’s long run with 22 seconds left in the first half, for a 13-3 lead.

Keiser tied the game in the third quarter on Shea Spencer’s 7-yard pass to Maurico Porcha and a field goal.

Waring finished with 144 yards passing.

Spencer threw for 290 yards. Porcha had 114 yards receiving and Dallas Desouza 102.