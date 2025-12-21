Campbell scores 19 in Bowling Green’s 68-58 win over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell’s 19 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ohio 68-58 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Campbell added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Falcons (9-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Sam Towns scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added eight rebounds.

The Bobcats (5-7, 0-1) were led by Jackson Paveletzke, who posted 19 points and two steals. Ajay Sheldon added nine points and three steals for Ohio. Aidan Hadaway also had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 14:45 to go in the first half. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with Towns racking up nine points. Bowling Green was outscored by Ohio in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Campbell led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press