Washington State earns 84-78 victory against Mercer

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Aaron Glass had 24 points in Washington State’s 84-78 victory against Mercer on Saturday.

Glass also had five rebounds for the Cougars (5-8). Eemeli Yalaho scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Rihards Vavers went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (7-5) were led by Baraka Okojie, who posted 24 points. Connor Serven added 15 points and seven rebounds for Mercer. Armani Mighty also had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tomas Thrastarson’s layup with 15:43 left in the second half gave Washington State the lead for good at 50-48.

