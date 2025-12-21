Dallin Hall, Jacari White lead No. 23 Virginia to 80-72 win over former ACC rival Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dallin Hall scored a season-high 20 points, Jacari White had a spectacular dunk and scored 15, and No. 23 Virginia beat Maryland 80-72 on Saturday night in the first meeting since 2018 between the former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals.

Hall went 8 of 8 from the field for the Cavaliers (10-1). Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting on a night when Virginia’s leading scorer, Thijs De Ridder, went 1 of 8 from the field and scored five points.

David Coit led Maryland (6-6) with 15 points and Myles Rice added 12.

The Cavaliers went 6:49 without a field goal in the first half but responded with a 17-0 run spanning halftime.

Maryland pulled ahead 35-33 early in the second half on two free throws by Coit. Virginia then took control with a 15-2 run that included nine points by White. He connected on two 3-pointers before igniting the crowd with a rim-shaking transition dunk over Maryland’s Solomon Washington.

This was the third matchup between the longtime rivals since the Terrapins left the ACC for the Big Ten in 2014. Virginia has won all three, as well as nine of the last 10 since 2011.

Both teams completely turned over their rosters in the offseason under new coaches: Ryan Odom for the Cavaliers and Buzz Williams for the Terps.

Standout Virginia freshman Chance Mallory left the game briefly in the second half after turning his left ankle but was able to return. He finished with six points.

Maryland hosts Old Dominion on Dec. 28.

Virginia hosts American on Monday.

