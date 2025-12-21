Waddles’ 25 lead Omaha past Lamar 85-82 in OT

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Lance Waddles had 25 points in Omaha’s 85-82 overtime victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Waddles added six rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (7-7). Paul Djobet scored 22 points, shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Brock Scholl had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Rob Lee Jr. led the Cardinals (5-6, 0-2 Southland Conference) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Lamar also got 17 points and 14 rebounds from Braden East.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press