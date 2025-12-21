Boston University secures 88-76 win against UMass-Lowell

BOSTON (AP) — Ben Defty scored 18 points as Boston University beat UMass-Lowell 88-76 on Sunday.

Defty shot 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (5-8). Sam Hughes went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Malcolm Chimezie had 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The River Hawks (5-9) were led in scoring by Austin Green, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Angel Montas added 20 points for UMass-Lowell.

Boston University took the lead with 18:32 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Defty led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 47-38 at the break. Boston University outscored UMass-Lowell by three points over the final half, while Chance Gladden led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

