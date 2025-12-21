Paul McNeil Jr. scores 19 to lead N.C. State over Mississippi 76-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. made six 3-pointers and scored 19 to help North Carolina State defeat Mississippi 76-62 on Sunday.

McNeil took all 12 of his shots from behind the arc for the Wolfpack (9-4). He added six rebounds.

Quadir Copeland totaled 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for N.C. State. Reserve Tre Holloman made three 3-pointers, also scoring 16. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting.

Travis Perry led the Rebels (7-5) with 21 points, making 5 of 11 from distance. Malik Dia totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the year.

McNeil scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range to help N.C. State take a 45-26 lead into halftime. Perry had 11 points at the break for Mississippi.

Lubin scored seven and Holloman hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run as N.C. State jumped in front 14-5 through the first 5:30. Perry hit a jumper to cut it to 16-12, but Copeland and Holloman answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 10 and keep the Wolfpack in control.

McNeil hit two straight 3-pointers a little over six minutes into the second half to give N.C. State its largest lead 59-31.

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Alcorn State on Dec. 29.

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Dec. 31.

