Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Paul McNeil Jr. scores 19 to lead N.C. State over Mississippi 76-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. made six 3-pointers and scored 19 to help North Carolina State defeat Mississippi 76-62 on Sunday.

McNeil took all 12 of his shots from behind the arc for the Wolfpack (9-4). He added six rebounds.

Quadir Copeland totaled 16 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for N.C. State. Reserve Tre Holloman made three 3-pointers, also scoring 16. Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting.

Travis Perry led the Rebels (7-5) with 21 points, making 5 of 11 from distance. Malik Dia totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the year.

McNeil scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range to help N.C. State take a 45-26 lead into halftime. Perry had 11 points at the break for Mississippi.

Lubin scored seven and Holloman hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run as N.C. State jumped in front 14-5 through the first 5:30. Perry hit a jumper to cut it to 16-12, but Copeland and Holloman answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 10 and keep the Wolfpack in control.

McNeil hit two straight 3-pointers a little over six minutes into the second half to give N.C. State its largest lead 59-31.

Up next

Mississippi: Hosts Alcorn State on Dec. 29.

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Dec. 31.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.