Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Dai Dai Ames scores 21 and California defeats Columbia 74-56

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points and California defeated Columbia 74-56 on Sunday.

John Camden added 15 points and Chris Bell 12 for the Golden Bears (12-1). Lee Dort had 14 rebounds.

Cal made 19 of 24 free throws with Ames going 6 for 7.

The Golden Bears had a 13-0 in the first half and led 28-16 at the break. Columbia outshot Cal 25.9% to 25% for the half. Ames scored 12 points.

Both teams were well over 50% from the field in the second half. Cal shot 64% and Columbia hit for 57%. Ames scored seven points in the last four minutes to help the Bears maintain a double-digit lead.

For the game, each team hit 42%.

Connor Igoe led Columbia (9-3) with 16 points and Mason Ritter had 10.

Up next

Cal hosts No. 11 Louisville on Dec. 30 to open ACC play.

Columbia visits North Florida on Sunday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.