Tyler Tejada scores 22 to lead Towson to 72-47 victory over Sacred Heart

By AP News

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 22 points as Towson beat Sacred Heart 72-47 on Monday.

Tejada also had six rebounds for the Tigers (8-5). Jack Doumbia added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Dylan Williamson also scored 17.

Abdou Yadd finished with 16 points for the Pioneers (5-8). Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 11 points and Jaden Slaughter scored 10.

Towson raced out to a 19-4 lead in the first half thanks to a 10-0 scoring run. Tejada scored 13 points in the first half and the Tigers led 31-27. Doumbia scored 15 points in the second half to help the Tigers pull away.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

