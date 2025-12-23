Toews scores 21 points to lead Boston College 72-61 past Fairleigh Dickinson

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Luka Toews scored 21 points to lead Boston College 72-61 past Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday.

Toews was 7-of-10 shooting, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Eagles (6-6). Donald Hand Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Steger had 12 points, Fred Payne added 11 and Boden Kapke had 10. Aidan Shaw led all players with 11 rebounds to go with two blocks.

Noah Melson led the Knights (3-9) with 14 points off the bench. Eric Parnell added 11 and Taeshaud Jackson had 10.

The Knights used a 12-0 run on four 3-pointers to take a 33-25 halftime lead, holding the Eagles to 25% shooting (7 of 28) and 15% from behind the arc (2 of 13). The Eagles entered the game shooting 40% from the field, the in lowest in the country amongst power conference teams.

After the Knights scored first and took a 10-point lead in the second half, the Eagles chipped away at the deficit until they reclaimed the lead with 13:25 remaining. They used a 12-2 run starting at the 6:25 mark to create a double-digit buffer, shooting 63% (17 of 27) and 47% from behind the arc (8 of 17) in the second half.

