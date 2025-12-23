George scores 22, Starling adds 20 to lead Syracuse to 77-48 win over Stonehill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Naithan George had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, J.J. Starling scored 20, and Syracuse beat Stonehill 77-48 on Monday night.

Sadiq White Jr. scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for Syracuse (8-4). Nate Kingz also had 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. William Kyle III had 10 rebounds to go with three points and three blocks. Kyle, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from UCLA, went into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in blocks per game (3.3) and total blocks (40) while averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Starling scored seven points and George added five in a 12-2 opening run and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. The Skyhawks scored eight of the first 10 second-half points to trim their deficit to 45-31 but got no closer.

Starling threw down a dunk about 2 1/2 minutes into the game that gave the senior 1,000 points at Syracuse. The 6-foot-4 guard, who scored 313 points as a freshman at Notre Dame, has 1,326 career points.

Davante Hackett led Stonehill (3-9) with 12 points and Hermann Koffi scored 10. The Skyhawks shot 26% (14 of 53) from the field, 36% (9 of 25) from 3-point range, and 65% (11 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Syracuse scored 27 points off 15 Stonehill turnovers.

The Orange won the only other matchup between the programs 101-55 on Feb. 16, 1976.

Up next

Stonehill hosts New Haven in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams on Jan. 2.

Syracuse kicks off its ACC schedule against Clemson at home on New Year’s Eve.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball