George scores 22, Starling adds 20 to lead Syracuse to 77-48 win over Stonehill

By AP News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Naithan George had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, J.J. Starling scored 20, and Syracuse beat Stonehill 77-48 on Monday night.

Sadiq White Jr. scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for Syracuse (8-4). Nate Kingz also had 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. William Kyle III had 10 rebounds to go with three points and three blocks. Kyle, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from UCLA, went into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in blocks per game (3.3) and total blocks (40) while averaging 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Starling scored seven points and George added five in a 12-2 opening run and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. The Skyhawks scored eight of the first 10 second-half points to trim their deficit to 45-31 but got no closer.

Starling threw down a dunk about 2 1/2 minutes into the game that gave the senior 1,000 points at Syracuse. The 6-foot-4 guard, who scored 313 points as a freshman at Notre Dame, has 1,326 career points.

Davante Hackett led Stonehill (3-9) with 12 points and Hermann Koffi scored 10. The Skyhawks shot 26% (14 of 53) from the field, 36% (9 of 25) from 3-point range, and 65% (11 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Syracuse scored 27 points off 15 Stonehill turnovers.

The Orange won the only other matchup between the programs 101-55 on Feb. 16, 1976.

Up next

Stonehill hosts New Haven in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams on Jan. 2.

Syracuse kicks off its ACC schedule against Clemson at home on New Year’s Eve.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

