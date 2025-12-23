Dancier’s 21 points, 12 boards help Coastal Carolina beat Saint Joseph’s 68-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Dancier scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Coastal Carolina beat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 68-62 on Monday night.

Rasheed Jones scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Coastal Carolina (8-6). Josh Beadle had 17 points.

The Hawks (7-5) were led by Derek Simpson, who recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Saint Joseph’s also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Dasear Haskins. Khaafiq Myers had 12 points and two steals.

Beadle scored 10 points in the first half to help Coastal Carolina go into the break ahead 32-27. Dancler scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press