Vokietaitis scores 22, Pope adds 21 to help Texas beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 94-71

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis had 22 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Pope hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, and Texas never trailed Monday night in its 94-71 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Vokietaitis, a 7-foot sophomore who transferred from Florida Atlantic, made 4 of 5 from the field and hit a career-high tying 14 of his 21 foul shots. Dailyn Swain had 14 points and tied his career best with 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — and Tramon Mark scored 17 points for Texas (9-4).

Joseph Locandro made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting before he fouled out with about seven minutes to play for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-13). Jaden Cooper had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Zion Obanla scored 10.

The Hawks have lost seven straight.

Pope hit a 3-pointer, the Longhorns forced a 10-second violation, and Pope made another 3 just 22 seconds later that capped a 10-2 spurt and made it 29-18 with 8:18 left in the first half.

Locandro made a layup to open the second half that made it 40-36, but Vokietaitis scored six straight points in a 12-2 run that pushed the lead into double figures for good. Swain threw down a fast-break dunk that gave the Longhorns a 52-38 lead with 15:42 left in the game.

Texas shot 53% (28 of 53) from the field and set season highs from free throws made (31) and attempted (42).

Up next

Maryland Eastern Shore hosts Morgan State on Jan. 3 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

Texas plays Mississippi State at home on Jan. 3 in a Southeastern Conference opener.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball