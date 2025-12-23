Skip to main content
Johnson scores 19 as Rhode Island knocks off Northeastern 85-77

By AP News

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — RJ Johnson’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Rhode Island to an 85-77 victory over Northeastern on Monday night.

Johnson had six assists for the Rams (9-4). Alex Crawford scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Damone King also scored 12 points.

Ryan Williams finished with 21 points and four assists for the Huskies (4-7). Northeastern also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Xander Alarie. Mike Loughnane finished with 11 points and four assists.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 15:35 to go in the first half. The score was 48-39 at halftime, with Jahmere Tripp racking up all 10 of his points for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

